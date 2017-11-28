FOBs at Elphinstone Road station: Army to complete construction by Jan 31 deadline, says Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at Elphinstone Road railway station on Monday. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at Elphinstone Road railway station on Monday. (Express Photo/Janak Rathod)

Amid concerns that Bombay Sappers, from the Indian Army’s engineer corps, could face delays in starting work on the Elphinstone Road station foot overbridge, Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal said the Army is set to complete the construction by the January 31 deadline.

On Monday, while talking to the media after a ride on the suburban railway from Currey Road to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the minister said the Army appears well set with its work ahead of the construction.

“I am thankful to the Army. Since October 31, when we announced that the Army would help us in making the bridges, they have completed the required preparatory work. Looking at the pace of their work, it seems that they may complete the work on the bridges before the stated deadline,” Goyal said.

The minister was in the city to review work on the foot overbridges being built by the Indian Army. He visited Elphinstone Road, Parel and Currey Road stations. The bridges being constructed by the Bombay Sappers are at Parel-Elphinstone Road, Currey Road and Ambivali stations on the Central Railway (CR).

“Work on the 12-metre foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road station (by the railways) is also being undertaken at full speed. It will ensure two additional foot overbridges for Elphinstone Road station at the earliest,” Goyal said.

The Indian Express had reported last week that part of the Army’s work at Currey Road station had to be suspended because a portion of a privately-owned plot was required. As the railways is yet to clear payment to the private group for using the land, the work had halted.

“We faced some issues in the landing section of the bridge at Currey Road station. After speaking to the additional municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, I have been told that the required land acquisition letter would be received soon,” Goyal said.

The minister added that he has instructed senior officials of the engineering departments of 17 zones of the Indian Railways to observe and understand the manner in which the Army engineers complete the work. “The officials could learn how work could be completed in challenging times like these. Senior officials countrywide will get lessons from the nature of the work,” Goyal said.

At least 372 escalators are expected to be constructed at railway stations across Mumbai. “I may not be able to solve the problems of commuters at one go. The main reason to rope in the Army was to increase the pace of work,” Goyal said.

Later, the minister took a ride from Elphinstone Road station to Currey Road in a first class compartment of a local train. He took another train from Currey Road station to CSMT where he interacted with commuters.

Prakash Rabale, a commuter who was in the first class compartment with Goyal, said: “I wanted to tell him about the increasing crowd at Masjid station. It is impossible to use the bridges there in the peak hours. The next disaster could happen there.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App