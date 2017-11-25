FOB at Currey Road: Private land in its way, Army halts work

Personnel from the Bombay Sappers tried to break a portion of the boundary wall on the Godrej group’s land Friday, and were prevented from doing so. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Personnel from the Bombay Sappers tried to break a portion of the boundary wall on the Godrej group’s land Friday, and were prevented from doing so. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

IN WHAT has invited trouble in the construction of foot overbridges by the Army, part of the work that included demolishing a boundary wall near Currey Road station had to be suspended Friday. The boundary wall, at the extreme south of the station, is adjacent to the railway tracks and stands on a private land, the acquisition cost of which is yet to be paid by the Railways.

The Army started the preparatory work Thursday at Currey Road, Ambivali and Parel stations for constructing three foot overbridges. On Friday, officials from the Bombay Sappers group from Pune — the military wing executing the work — tried to break a portion of the boundary wall when they were stopped from doing so. “The landing of the eastern side of the foot overbridge falls on the land owned by the Godrej group. The land houses an old warehouse, which is a part of the Godrej grounds adjacent to the railway station area. Workers from the Army tried to break the wall in the morning hours on Friday as part of their preparatory work on the bridge. However, the same had to be suspended,” said a senior railway official.

The Railways is coordinating with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help acquire the land. According to senior BMC officials, a letter to acquire at least 180 square metres from the ground was sent to the private group earlier this week.

“As soon as the land was identified for construction, we had held talks with the private owner on completing the necessary procedure to acquire the same. We submitted a copy of the land acquisition letter by the Railways to Godrej at least two days ago,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal.

He added that the private player was yet to be paid the cost for handing over the land. “The work was suspended as the cost for acquiring the land is yet to be paid by the Railways. The BMC is done with its part and we are working on war footing to assist the Railways and the Army in making the bridges,” Singhal said. At a meeting held Thursday, the Army informed the Railways to acquire the land at the earliest. They face a deadline to construct the three bridges by January 31, 2018. Senior officials said the Railways had been asked to pay Rs 5 crore to acquire the land from Godrej, which will also be required to pay Rs 3 lakhs as monthly rent to the private owner for using the land.

“Almost the entire landing portion of the eastern side of the bridge falls on private land. The Railways is yet to pay the amount for acquiring the land. The matter has been referred to the Railway Board. The issue is likely to be resolved by Monday post which work can start on the respective portion of the land. The Army will continue its work at other places including the platforms or tracks and at other railway stations in a usual manner,” said Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway.

The Army is also likely to miss its deadline of starting work on laying the foundation of the bridge by November 25 as they are yet to submit their technical designs to the Railways. The designs are three-dimensional drawings of the bridges to be constructed, which need to be reviewed and approved by the Railways. The designs are likely to be submitted by Monday.

Despite repeated attempts, no comment from the Godrej group could be received.

