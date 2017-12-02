Flying club aircraft makes forced landing in Dhule field

Representational Image Representational Image

An aircraft from the Bombay Flying Club carrying six on board was forced to land in a field in Dhule on Friday evening, resulting in minor injuries to two of the occupants.

“A trainer aircraft had to make an emergency landing at Dhule. It was carrying six people. J P Sharma, the pilot, made the emergency landing. Two of them received minor injuries,” said M Ramkumar, Dhule SP.

The aircraft, which was flying from Surat to Dhule, landed in Sakhri taluka, 50 miles west of Dhule around 7.30 pm. The aircraft was a six-seater Piper Seneca.

“The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. The aircraft was not damaged. The cause of the accident is still not known. We will have to wait for the investigation,” said Mihir Bhagwati, Bombay Flying Club president.

