Floods, disasters: Look into public address system suggestions, Bombay High Court to state, BMC

The Bombay High Court Monday asked the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to look into its suggestion of setting up a system to address people during floods and other disasters. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni pointed out that people tend to get stuck at one place during floods and are not aware of the situation in other places.

“There should be some public address systems across the city to inform people of what the situation is at different places in the city. This will help people to plan accordingly and not venture out,” the court said. The bench was hearing a PIL by advocate Atal Bihari Dubey seeking for a second doppler radar system to be set up in the city and other measures to ensure people do not suffer due to floods during monsoons.