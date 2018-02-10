Flights delayed after SpiceJet tyre burst in Chennai

“Flights originating from Mumbai and going to Chennai have witnessed delays. The delay is between 15 and 30 minutes. But as the traffic between the two cities is less, not much effect is felt,” a senior Air Traffic Control (ATC) official said. “Flights originating from Mumbai and going to Chennai have witnessed delays. The delay is between 15 and 30 minutes. But as the traffic between the two cities is less, not much effect is felt,” a senior Air Traffic Control (ATC) official said.

About 15 per cent of flights to and from Mumbai were delayed on Thursday after the tyre of a SpiceJet aircraft burst at Chennai airport. Those flying to Chennai said they deferred their plans by a day. On Thursday, SpiceJet’s Chennai-Delhi flight (SG106) with 199 people on board took off around 1.40 pm and was at an altitude of 20,000 feet when the captain detected a hydraulic leak and found pressure dipping, forcing him to declare an emergency and turn back. The main runway remained shut till 6.30 pm.

Aloke Bajpai, the CEO and co-founder of Ixigo, a travel site, said: “Owing to the incident, flight operations at Chennai airport, on runway 1, came to a halt for about an hour. Although the situation stabilised soon after, there was a subsequent effect on flights to and from Mumbai.”

He added: “While around 13 per cent of the total flights flying from Chennai to Mumbai experienced delays, about 15 per cent of flights from Mumbai were delayed too.”

Travellers claimed that they avoided going to Chennai for a day. “We were apprehensive of the flight situation at Chennai airport. I was supposed to fly from Mumbai to Chennai on Thursday. I have rescheduled my flight on Sunday due to the trouble,” Kala Rajsingh, a passenger said.

