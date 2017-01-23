Flight delay leaves several stranded at airport

Sixty-seven passengers of a Gwalior-bound flight were left stranded at the Mumbai airport for hours on Sunday after the flight initially suffered a delay and was later cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

According to Air India officials, ATR 72, scheduled for 10.15 am Sunday, suffered a technical glitch and passengers had to be shifted to another plane. “After the passengers embarked on the plane, the ATC authorities refused the take off due to ill weather conditions at Gwalior.

After an hour inside the flight, the trip was cancelled,” the official spokesperson said. The agitated passengers were stuck at the airport for over four hours before the flight was finally cancelled.