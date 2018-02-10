Flesh trade racket busted: Woman held, two girls rescued

The owner of the flat and the woman who was running the alleged prostitution ring were taken into custody.(Representational Image) The owner of the flat and the woman who was running the alleged prostitution ring were taken into custody.(Representational Image)

The Thane crime branch on Thursday night arrested a woman and rescued two girls, one of them a minor, after busting an alleged flesh trade racket. The accused used to contact customers using social media and charge around Rs 50,000 or more per girl. It is the eighth raid by the Thane Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) in two months.

According to the police, the woman, who allegedly used to supply girls, had brought her own sister and a minor cousin for a decoy customer.

“We contacted the woman over WhatsApp and she demanded Rs 50,000 per woman. Using dummy notes, we managed to get the cash and planted our decoy at the restaurant where she had set up a meeting,” inspector Ravindra Daundkar, head of Thane AHTC, said. The police arrested the 26-year-old woman, a resident of a colony in Mira Road from Dwarka restaurant in the Wagle Estate area.

“The woman was paid Rs 10,000 and the minor’s parents received Rs 1,500. They were under the impression that the money was being paid to them as their daughter was working as a babysitter for the woman,” Daundkar said.

Meanwhile, the police are trying to identify if there were others involved with the arrested woman.

“We have been getting information from our sources and more and more raids are opening a lot of links,” he said. He added: “Despite awareness and penalty, the customers demand girls and thus more and more girls are being pushed into the flesh trade.” The AHTC has rescued more than 15 girls in raids so far.

However, they believe that many others are hidden away or sent to different places. “Some women are also from outside the state and they just change hands, as they have nowhere else to go. Our aim is to identify and rescue more and more victims of flesh trade,” Daundkar said.

