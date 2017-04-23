Flamingo festival at Sewri: Bird enthusiasts’ delight

Sewri-Mahul mudflats that have become a paradise for bird-watchers hosted the Bombay Natural History Society-organised fest Sewri-Mahul mudflats that have become a paradise for bird-watchers hosted the Bombay Natural History Society-organised fest

TEN VIEWING scopes, three large tents and reading sessions by a renowned author on flamingoes were the highlights of this year’s annual flamingo festival at Sewri.

Sewri-Mahul mudflats that have become a paradise for bird-watchers hosted the Bombay Natural History Society-organised fest on Saturday. The day-long event was open for all and there was no entry free. Free bus services from Sewri railway station brought in visitors from 11.30 am till 5.30 pm.

According to the organisers, among the special attractions this year was author Deepak Dalal who conducted three book reading sessions of his latest book ‘Flamingo in My Garden’.

At the three tents that had been set up, educational and informative activities with BNHS experts and scientists were conducted and knowledge about the wetland ecosystem and birds was exhibited through visual displays. Publications were distributed and several quiz and other activities like face painting, mainly for young visitors, were held.

Last year, there were only three viewing scopes to see the pink migratory birds, which are at a distance but this year, the number of viewing scopes were increased to 10. Several binoculars were also distributed among the visitors. Saturday saw not only large groups of children but also many nature enthusiasts.

Apart from observing the flamingos to one’s heart’s content, it was also a good opportunity to observe other species of resident and migratory water birds, including various species of herons, egrets, cormorants, ibises, gulls, terns, plovers, sandpipers and kingfishers, under the guidance of BNHS experts.

The Sewri-Mahul mudflats have been studied by the BNHS for several years and designated as an Important Bird and Biodiversity Area (IBA). The area hosts one of the biggest congregations of water birds in western India and the blue-green algae and other aquatic creatures present in large numbers is a staple diet for the birds, many of whom migrate over long distances every year. The composite habitat of the mudflats, mangroves and creeks is very important in terms of fishing and protection from sea waves.

