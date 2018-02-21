Flamingo Fest will have to wait for four years

The festival held at Sewri jetty until last year used to see a footfall of at least 20,000 people on a single day. Express Archive The festival held at Sewri jetty until last year used to see a footfall of at least 20,000 people on a single day. Express Archive

Nature enthusiasts may have to wait at least four years for Mumbai to host the annual Flamingo Festival again. The Sewri jetty, where the popular festival was held until last year, will be witnessing the construction of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) leaving no space for the festival. “We cannot have the festival until the construction of the bridge is completed. The festival used to see at least 20,000 people attending on a single day. There is no other space where so many people can come together to see the birds,” said Dr Deepak Apte, director, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS).

As work for the country’s longest sea link, the 22-km MTHL, began mid-January, the jetty has been witnessing construction activity. “Also key members of our team are occupied with work on surveying the sites of the Central Asian Flyway (CAF) and are not available to organise the festival. Besides, not many flamingos have come to the area this year,” he added. The bridge, which is also the world’s second longest sea link after a 42-km bridge in China, is expected to be completed by 2022. “We have given the contractors a deadline of four-and-a-half years. They have already begun preparatory work on all the three packages and it should be completed by 2022,” said a senior official from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the implementing agency for MTHL. The resumption of the festival depends on timely completion of the sea link and also on the return of the flamingos in the area.

“We will have to see when the birds will come back to the area after construction is completed. Even if 80 per cent of the birds return to the mud flats, it will be a win-win situation as it will be a success of conservation efforts and will show that these birds can coexist with infrastructure projects,” said Dr Apte. Bird lovers feel the absence of the festival will be a huge loss to Mumbaikars. “The festival does not hold much significance for bird watchers as they know where to go to spot the birds. But it was a good opportunity for other Mumbaikars to interact with them. BNHS should try to have it somewhere else,” said Pradip Patade, a bird lover frequenting the area for the last decade. Patade, among many others, believes that flamingos, which migrate to the city from Gujarat, have stayed away from Sewri this year because of construction activity around the bridge.

However, Dr Apte said, “The birds have not come to Mumbai in their usual numbers this year. But it will be wrong to say it is because of the construction activity. There was good rainfall in Gujarat last year and there is still a lot of water and food available there. So they might have stayed back. Cyclone Ockhi in December might have impacted their migration,” he added.

Dr Apte raised concerns of mortality among the birds because of heavy metal pollution in the creek. “The pink birds flock to the region due to abundance of food in the mud flats. The discharge of untreated sewage in the sea, accompanied by the flow of warm water from the nearby thermal plant, promotes the growth of nutrient-rich food for the flamingos. However, along with the sewage, heavy metals flow into the water. While we are debating on the impact of the bridge on these water birds, feeding on this toxic substrate can cause breeding impairment and will definitely make them sick and kill them in the long term. As we study the birds as part of our mitigation efforts for the construction of MTHL we will also be monitoring the health of these birds to check the accumulation of metals in their body,” Dr Apte added.

“The state government is committed to construct effluent treatment plants across the eastern sea front. We have been assured of it in the State Board of Wildlife meeting in the past and currently IIT is studying the source, quantum and installation capacity of these plants,” he said.

