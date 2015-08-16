Flag hoisted at Maharashtra’s highest peak

A 30-member Indian Navy team unfurled a 60 ft X 40 ft flag at Mount Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra, after a 16-km trek Saturday. (Express Photo)

The tricolour was literally flying high in the state Saturday after a 30-member team from the Indian Navy unfurled the Indian flag at Mount Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra. The team, led by Lieutenant-Commander Vinit Doshi, unfurled the 60 X 40 feet flag weighing nearly 50 kg after a 16-km trek.

PRO, Western Naval Command, Commander Rahul Sinha said that Rear Admiral MS Pawar, Flag Officer, Maharashtra and Gujarat, flagged off the team from Mumbai on August 14. The team comprising 10 officers and 20 sailors left for Indira village around sunrise. From there they trekked to the peak located at a height of 1646 metres and unfurled the flag.

“Many people were curious about the event and everyone joined in creating a patriotic atmosphere,” Sinha said. He added that the team had taken up the challenge in a bid to celebrate Independence Day in a unique manner. The team returned to the city on Saturday evening.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App