Five students killed, 29 hurt in Maharashtra road accident

At least five students were killed and more than 29 injured in a road mishap in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra on Monday, police said. The mishap happened on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway near Nagaon village. Around 44 students were travelling to Sangli in a truck carrying ‘Shivjyot’ to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a senior police official said.

A vehicle dashed the truck from behind and also rammed into two motorcycles, which were escorting the truck, he said. All the injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the five students dead. At least 29 others were undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officer said.

According to the official, the students had started their journey from Panhala fort in Kolhapur district. The police official said a probe was on.

