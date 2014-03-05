Five of family held for abetting woman’s suicide

The Sahar police arrested five members of a family for allegedly abetting a married woman to commit suicide by beating her up and stripping her. They assaulted the deceased for having an illicit relationship with one of the accused and blackmailing him with an explicit video of the two, said the police.

After Jaya Mane (28) committed suicide at her residence near the Sahar International Airport on February 28, the police registered an accidental death report. The deceased’s husband and the police were clueless about the reason behind the suicide. “Two days after Mane’s death, a woman staying next to the deceased’s residence approached us and revealed that on the day of the suicide, she had seen the deceased being stripped and beaten up by the women of the Nikam family staying in the same neighbourhood,” the police said.

The police detained Eknath Nikam (32) and his family members, including his wife, mother and sister. Nikam, an unemployed man, then allegedly revealed the reasons for assaulting the deceased.

“According to Nikam’s statement, he was in a relation with Mane for three months last year. During this period, Nikam had filmed the two in intimate positions. Last October, when Mane refused to get sexually involved fearing her husband would find out, Nikam began to blackmail and threaten her that he would upload the video on the internet if she did not meet him,” the police said.

Police Inspector Raghunath Dalvi from the Sahar Police Station said on February 28, when Nikam’s wife learned about the affair, he showed the MMS clip to his wife and mother, and accused Mane of harassing him and blackmailing him.

“On hearing this, Nikam’s wife, mother and sister marched to Mane’s house and beat her up. They slapped her and tore off her saree until Mane fell down unconscious. Nikam and his father also joined the women and threatened Mane, and told her to stay away from Nikam,” said Dalvi. Not being able to bear the embarrassment, Mane hanged herself after the Nikam family left her house, said the police.

“Nobody saw the Nikam family entering Mane’s house, except the complainant,” said Police Inspector Mohan Waghmare.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App