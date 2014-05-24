Five of family burnt alive in lift

Five of a family, including two children, were burnt alive in a lift in an apartment that caught fire here past Thursday midnight.

The mishap happened when the Siriya family, staying on the first floor of Ajinkya Plaza building in Gokulpeth area of the city, decided to use the lift to get down to the ground floor after the security guard, Lakhiram, came rushing in to inform them about fire breaking out in the parking area of the building.

The only male member in the lift, Prashant Siriya (33), reportedly jumped out of the lift as soon as it reached the ground floor that was engulfed in fire. But before the other five could come out, the lift somehow got locked, trapping and killing them inside.

Names of the deceased were Prashant’s wife Ragini Siriya (32), son Nirosh Siriya (3), mother Salila Siriya (65), sister Shruti Mali (30) and her daughter Shahana (2).

The building has 14 flats, of which 12 were occupied.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Kumar said an investigation was under way. “The survivor is in a state of shock and we haven’t asked him any questions as yet.”

