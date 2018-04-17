Five MNS workers held for ‘ransacking’ Konkan refinery office

MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (File) MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (File)

Five MNS workers were on Monday arrested for allegedly ransacking the office of the proposed Nanar refinery at Tardeo in Ratnagiri district. The five allegedly ransacked the office after barging into it around 4 pm. The office staff informed the police, following which, the MNS workers were taken to the police station and booked for rioting and trespassing. They will be produced in the court on Tuesday, said police.

“The five went to the office and inquired from the watchmen whether it was Nanar refinery’s office. Then they assaulted him and ransacked the office,” said Virendra Mishra, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (Zone 3). The incident comes a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray opposed the proposed project. On Sunday, he had said his party will not permit the project to come up at Nanar in Konkan region.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said: “It (state government) doesn’t understand the language of giving memorandum, opposing the project. If the state government doesn’t get the message now, we will further respond in a way that will make the government understand the opposition to the project.”

