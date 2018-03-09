Five killed in accident on Mumbai-Goa Highway

Five people died in an accident on the Mumbai-Goa Highway on Thursday morning. Police said the accident happened near Goregaon in Raigad close to Mahad. “Two trucks had a head on collision and caught fire immediately. Both drivers and cleaners of the trucks died on the spot,” an officer said. While the trucks collided, a two-wheeler rammed into the rear of one of the vehicles and the person riding it died on the spot, police said.

“The truck drivers and cleaners have not been identified yet. We are reaching out to the companies where the trucks are registered,” said the officer. The person on the two-wheeler has been identified as 26-year-old Tushar Gavde. “He was going to Mangaon,” the officer said.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App