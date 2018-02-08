Five die as car rams into tree on Manor-Palghar road

Five persons died when the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree along the Manor-Palghar Road early on Wednesday. The deceased have been identified as Viraj Vetal (25), Nilesh Tamore (25), Dipesh Paghdare (24), Kiran Parshuram Paghdare (30) and Santosh Bahiram, (37). The car was owned by Vetal and he was driving it when the accident took place, police said. “They are all residents of Tarapur in Palghar and were returning from Vadri after attending a friend’s wedding,” said an officer from Palghar police station.

“Local people heard a loud noise and rushed to the spot. The car was severely damaged and it had to be cut away from the tree,” said the officer. The police have lodged a case of negligent driving against Vetal. The bodies have been handed over to the families.

