Five arrested for assaulting journalist, friend over housing society dispute

THE NAVI Mumbai police on Saturday arrested five persons for allegedly assaulting a journalist and another person on Friday. The accused have told police that the assault was carried out over a dispute in the housing society where the journalist, Sudhir Suryavanshi, and his friend Santosh Fatate live.

According to Navi Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, the five accused have been identified as Mayur Thakur (30), Akash Patil (24), a building materials supplier, Ashok Bhoir (30), Vishwas Kathara (30), also a building materials supplier, and Ananta Kathara (26). The accused were presented before court and sent to police custody till April 5.

An officer said that the accused have said there was a dispute regarding the housing society where the two complainants live due to which the assault was planned. The police tracked down the accused after they were caught in a CCTV camera in the area.

The incident took place on Friday between 12.30 pm and 1 pm when Suryavanshi and Fatate were assaulted by at least five people in Kharghar while they were travelling in Fatate’s car. The assailants punctured the tyres of car, attacked the duo and then fled on motorbikes. Suryavanshi and Fatate did not manage to see their faces.

The duo, who had been admitted to a Navi Mumbai hospital, had raised the possibility of the assault being connected to a dispute in their housing society’s elections held the month before with the police.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now