Five acquitted of murder, sexual assault charges

OVER THREE years after a minor’s body was found floating in the sea near Marine Drive, a special court recently acquitted five men of all charges, including murder and sexual abuse. The court observed that the identity of the minor could not be established by the police and there was no evidence linking the men to the case.

According to the prosecution, on June 2, 2014, a student from a city college had come to Marine Drive with his friends around 6:30 pm. While they were taking photographs, the group noticed a boy floating in the sea face down. Along with lifeguards, the students removed the body and took the boy to the nearby Saifee Hospital, where he was declared dead. An accidental death report was registered by the D B Marg police station. The post-mortem report found the body had injuries on its private parts and pieces of a polythene bag in its windpipe. The case was transferred to the Marine Drive police for further investigations.

The police submitted before the court that though they had published a photograph of the minor victim in newspapers and the police gazette, his identity could not be ascertained. The police, however, claimed five men living in the vicinity, arrested in another case, had confessed to the crime. It was claimed the men had sexually abused the minor at Marine Drive and shoved a polythene bag in his mouth when he tried to raise alarm.

The court observed there was no direct link or circumstantial evidence linking the men to the incident. The court said while the police claimed the men had confessed, it was not done before a magistrate and, therefore, was inadmissible in law. “If the IO (investigating officer) would refer the accused before the magistrate for recording the statement and magistrate would prove the said statement, it would definitely help the prosecution to link the accused with the said offence. For want of any evidence against the accused, the charges levelled against them are not proved,” the court said.

The defence had claimed the men were falsely implicated and arrested only as they were found to be staying in the vicinity where the incident took place. The five men, who worked at gymkhanas doing odd jobs, remained in judicial custody through the trial.

