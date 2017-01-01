Fitness tests of vehicles: Despite HC order, city RTOs yet to identify land for test tracks

FIVE MONTHS after the Bombay High Court directed state transport authorities to look for land to conduct fitness tests of vehicles, Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Mumbai are yet to identify such plots. Officials said operational and logistic issues had cropped up with all the spaces identified so far. According to the HC ruling in August, at least 250-metre road tracks had to be identified at all the RTOs in the state on or before October 20, 2016.

In Mumbai, the Tardeo RTO had identified a vacant plot of the Aarey Dairy at Worli, while the Andheri RTO had sought land adjacent to the Fisheries Institute at Varsova. The Wadala RTO has asked for an MMRTA road behind Wadala truck terminus police station, while Borivli RTO had found a land at Malad for the purpose.

“All the spaces we identified to be commissioned as test tracks faced problems. The land at Borivli and Andheri come under Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ), the one identified at Tardeo belongs to a private party and the one identified near Wadala is unsuitable for trials,” a senior RTO official said.

An annual fitness renewal is necessary for all transport category vehicles such as trucks, tempos, buses and auto rickshaws, while newly registered vehicles are exempted for two years. At present, these tests are conducted on public roads while the directive calls for one fitness track per district by the August of 2017.

The HC directive had come after a PIL by Pune-based activist Shrikant Karve to ensure test tracks for fitness certificate check of vehicles. According to official papers received by The Indian Express, not even one space identified for the test tracks in Mumbai is approved or has received permission.

“Apart from the identified space, lands were identified in areas including Vasai, Vashi and Thane as well. All the approvals are still in process and await sanction from the authorities concerned. Comparatively, RTOs in other districts have been able to access and approve plots for themselves,” an RTO official said.

The city has almost three lakh transport vehicles and at least 2 lakh new vehicles in the category get registered every year. With each vehicle requiring an annual fitness test, the city needs at least 20 fitness tracks to be able to allot at least ten minutes for a proper fitness test of each vehicle.

“We are trying our best to identify vacant spaces conducive to conduct fitness tests of these vehicles. For this, we require due co-operation from other city authorities for the necessary permissions,” said Praveen Gedam, transport commissioner.

A 15-day drive was conducted in October to ensure vehicle owners come forward to check the fitness of vehicles. In that, almost 539 vehicles out of 1,185 checked were found to have technical errors, 51 were detained and a penalty of

Rs 1,81,000 was levied.

“One can safely assume that almost 1/3rd of the vehicles that ply on the road in the city are not road-worthy. The directive asks us to seize such vehicles. However, RTOs in the city do not even have space for storing seized vehicles,” another senior RTO official said.

Karve said fitness test of vehicles was necessary to curb accidents.

“Major road accidents are due to vehicular faults or carelessness of the driver. It is important that the directives given by the court for making a track and doing the tests are followed, failing which even tested vehicles become involved in causing such accidents,” Karve said.

Mumbai witnessed 600 road accidents this year. Records state that heavy vehicles were involved in more than half of such accidents on expressways.