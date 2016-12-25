Mumbai fisherwomen prevented from forming human chain

Representational image. Representational image.

Fisherwomen who were to form a human chain from Nariman Point to Girgaum Chowpatty and hold black flags during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Girgaum Chowpatty claimed they were not allowed to leave their Colaba colonies on Saturday by the police. Members of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kriti Samiti claimed police restricted about 50 fisherwomen from moving out, hours after the Mumbai police detained over 100 fishermen from Cuffe Parade Fishermen Colony, when they started a bike rally in protest against the bhoomipujan event.

The detainees included Damodar Tandel, Samiti. They said livelihood of 1.5 lakh fishermen, will be affected by the Shivaji statue on the sea.

Meanwhile, fishermen claimed about 12 leaders of the fishermen community were detained by the Sagari police in Uttan ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit. And five other leaders from Madh were detained from 7.30 am to 3.30 pm on Saturday at Malvani police station.