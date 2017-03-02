First public hearing held for Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

THE MAHARASHTRA State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) conducted the first public hearing for the Maharashtra Samruddhi Corridor (MSC) in Nagpur on Tuesday. Conducted after orders issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the hearing was for the 89-km stretch between Nagpur and Wardha, where a total of 1520.04 hectares — 49.22 hectares being forestland — would be required from 21 villages in Nagpur district and 34 villages in Wardha district.

“Connector and interchange pattern would be considered for the land and there are no ecologically sensitive areas in 15 km of project land. Efforts will be taken to see to it that environment is not affected while constructing the road,” said U J Dabe, Superintending Engineer, MSRDC.

He said the MSRDC would ensure that the environmental maintenance work gets completed in a set time format and that the details regarding environmental impact report would be available on the corporation’s website. Responding to the concerns raised by farmers, Additional Collector K N K Rao said, “The state government has assured that the issues regarding land acquisition through land pooling etc, industrial concerns and agricultural and environmental concerns will be addressed.”