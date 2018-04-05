First live kidney transplant at government hospital in Amravati

A year after Amravati’s government-run hospital, Regional Referral Services hospital, registered for organ transplant, on Wednesday it conducted its first live kidney transplant between a father and son. This makes the first organ transplant in Amravati district.

Govardhan Pavari donated his one kidney to son Srikanth Pavari under a team of more than half a dozen doctors. The hospital, run by state public health department, had called for three consultants, including anaesthetists, nephrologist and urologist from Nagpur. Its three urologists were part of the team. “We have prepared an operation theatre for transplant and inculcated ICU facilities for this program for last several months,” said civil surgeon from Amravati, Dr Shyam Sunder Nikam.

The hospital has 125 patients on dialysis. Three of them have a donor for live transplant.

