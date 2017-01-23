First-hand account of forensic job: Maharashtra FSL opens door to public for 3 days

Crime scenes have become popular in today’s television shows. These shows often highlight a forensic expert who uses part of the crime scene or simply mixes a blood sample in a test tube and shakes it for a bit to determine the events that occurred on the scene of crime. That’s reel life for you. But in reality, forensic analysis is a lot more complicated and fascinating.

Watch what else is in the news

Here’s your chance to get a first hand account of how real life forensic experts do their jobs. In a bid to entertain and educate forensic sciences enthusiasts, the Maharashtra Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has decided to open its doors to the public.

Krishna Kulkarni, the acting director of the FSL, said, “Between January 30 and February 1, our laboratories at Kalina and seven other branches across the state will be open to people. We sense there is an interest among people to learn more about forensics. We are glad to interact with people and show them how forensic works in real life.” The purpose, said an official, is to show people how forensic tests are actually carried out, and the importance of these tests in solving the scene of crime or established paternity.

Kulkarni said that normally in the past, whenever they have kept the place open for general public, they have mostly received response from colleges that send students here. “This time we want more people from cross sections of society to visit us. We also know that people are genuinely interested in knowing these things. Hence we are trying to reach out to them in a big way,” the acting director said.

Those interested in the FSL’s offer stand a chance to learn how a lie detector tests is carried out, and even the process used to determine if a bullet found at the scene of crime was fired from a particular firearm. “We’ll also show them how DNA tests are conducted, and also how deleted emails are extracted from hard disks,” said a senior official. “It is not just that we have kept things on exhibition where people have to come and see. We will have officials from our nine departments, including the head of departments, present on all three days to actually show them practically how these things work,” the official added.

Since scientific evidence is greatly relied upon by courts during trials, there has been an increased awareness and reliance of policemen on forensic proofs. In the recent past, there is an instance of the high-profile Sheena Bora murder case, where a DNA test conducted by the FSL confirmed that the remains found in Raigad belonged to Sheena. In all terror cases across Maharashtra, samples are sent to the FSL where they determine through a series of tests what explosives are used.

“There are cases of paternity where two sets of parents lay claim to the same child. We then conduct DNA tests and give reports on who are the biological parents. There are also cases where animals die mysteriously where their viscera is sent to us. We determine whether they were poisoned or died due to natural causes,” said a senior official.

Several top officials, including Maharashtra’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sudhir Shrivastava, have evinced interests in visiting FSL during these three days, confirmed an official.