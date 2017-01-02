Mumbai: Fireman injured while rescuing bird dies

One of the three firemen who had sustained severe burns while rescuing a bird trapped in high-voltage wires near the Mahalaxmi Racecourse around three weeks ago succumbed to his injuries on December 31.

The fireman, Rajendra Bhojne, had been admitted to the National Burns Institute in Airoli after he suffered 60 per

cent burns. He was in the intensive care unit (ICU) and died around 10.30 pm Saturday. A guard of honour ceremony was organised for Bhojne at the Fire Brigade headquarters in Byculla Sunday.

On December 10, while rescuing the bird, three firemen were electrocuted when they came in contact with the wire.

The other two firemen, Sanjay Mahadev Kalbhere and Dinesh Uttamrao Sabhankar, sustained 25-30 per cent burns. According to medical director of the burns institute, Dr Sunil Keswani, all three sustained deep burns, with injuries in their respiratory tract too. Kalbhere and Sabhankar are in the ICU.