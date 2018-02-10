Firefighters train for international show

At the training session in Kalina on Friday. (Express Photo: Karma Sonam Bhutia) At the training session in Kalina on Friday. (Express Photo: Karma Sonam Bhutia)

Firefighters from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Maharashtra Fire Services on Friday carried out a simulated training session, performing firefighting tasks in around two minutes at the Directorate, Maharashtra Fire Services, at Kalina in Santacruz East.

The session saw firefighters in combat uniform carry rescue dummies weighing 80 kg, tackle fires with hoselines, use a sledgehammer and run up a tower. Three teams, one each from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Maharashtra Fire Services and a national team consisting of six members each, are set to participate in an international fire conclave, Combat 360, an initiative by India, which will be held for the first time on March 8-10 at NCIS here. The conclave has received registrations from participants of 16 countries, including the UK, Germany and France.

“Combat 360 will give our teams international exposure and candidates are going through rigorous training in terms of physical and mental fitness, speed and stamina,” said Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade, and Director, Maharashtra Fire Services.

“We have been training since Monday and have identified personnel suitable for the tasks, which simulate rescue operations, breaking into building and getting quickly up to a building,” said Michael Joseph (49), a firefighting trainer and troop commander from Hertfordshire, UK, who has been helping the Indian firefighters.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App