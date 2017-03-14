Firearm licence: Bombay HC allows advocate’s plea

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court acceded to the request of a 31-year-old advocate to be issued a licence for a non-prohibited firearm despite a district magistrate court rejecting the application twice. The bench observed that licence cannot be rejected on the sole ground of absence of any threat to the life of the applicant.

Pawan Ashok Bora, the petitioner, approached the bench stating that he owns property and enjoys a good reputation in society, but feels insecure as crime against person and property has increased and, therefore, feels the need to own an unprohibited firearm. When he approached the Ahmednagar district magistrate to obtain the licence for the firearm under Sections 3 and 4 of the Arms Act 1959, the court called for a police report, following which his application was rejected twice on the grounds that Bora had not received any threat to his life.

Bora then filed a writ petition with the Aurangabad bench, stating that the magistrate’s order was arbitrary. He said the police report answered all relevant criteria in favour of the petitioner even thought it recommended against issuance of firearm. He pointed to the court, “It is not necessary licence be granted only if there is a favorable recommendation from the police. Besides, even if there is no threat to property or life, there are other criterion that need to be considered such as the genuineness of the need of the person, physical and mental make-up and his reputation etc.”

Bora pointed at various other judgments where licences were granted even though there were no threats received by the applicants and since there were no other valid grounds for refusal and the courts emphasised on the right of a citizen to protect one’s own self, the request was considered and licences were granted.

After perusing various orders and the report of the police authority in the case of Bora, Justice S B Shukre stated that there was no valid and good ground for refusal of firearm licence.

“The police stated since he did not receive threats, his demand is not appropriate. However, the report also says that grounds given by the petitioner for issuance of licence are reasonable and consistent and that the petitioner is trained in firearm, is mentally and physically sound and has never been involved in any dispute. There is guarantee by the police that if given a firearm, the petitioner will not misuse it,” observed the court.

The court also said the district magistrate should have exercised discretion in favour of the petitioner and that the orders passed by the magistrate were perverse and arbitrary and violated the fundamental right of the petitioner. The court, while allowing for grant of licence, held that no factor makes the petitioner unsuitable or misfit to possess the firearm licence. It directed the district magistrate to issue the licence within 30 days.