Fire in Mumbai slums leaves six children injured

SIX CHILDREN suffered burns after a level three fire broke out in Dana Bunder slums on Narsi Natha street near Masjid Bunder suburban railway station around 6 pm Monday.

Ramjan Imran Sheikh (13), Salman Imran Khan (12), Junaid (4), Rahman Sheikh (9), Vinayak (6) and Sander (7) are being treated at JJ Hospital. Ramjan is said to have suffered 70 to 80 per cent burns. Locals said they were playing around the area where the fire started.

Twelve fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 10 pm. According to officials, the fire had spread to 15 to 20 hutments and godowns. The functioning of Central Railway was also affected for a while as the spot was adjacent to tracks.

While fire officials said the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, locals said it started after a gas cylinder burst.