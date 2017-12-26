Fire breaks out in flat in 32-storey Legend Tower on Banganga Road, no casualties

A fire broke out in the flat on the 17th and 18th floors in a 32-storey residential building — Legend Tower — on Banganga Road in upscale Walkeshwar area near Raj Bhavan Monday evening. Nirmal Harindran A fire broke out in the flat on the 17th and 18th floors in a 32-storey residential building — Legend Tower — on Banganga Road in upscale Walkeshwar area near Raj Bhavan Monday evening. Nirmal Harindran

A fire broke out at a flat in a 32-storey residential building — Legend Tower — on Banganga Road in the upscale Walkeshwar area near Raj Bhavan on Monday evening, said a Mumbai fire brigade official. The fire broke out in the flat on the 17th and 18th floors. No casualty was reported.

Legend Tower is one of the real estate projects developed by film producer and diamond merchant Bharat Shah.

“Our control room received a call at 4.17 pm. Our team reached the highrise at 4.26 pm,” said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade. Ten fire tenders rushed to the spot.

According to Rahangdale, the fire was confined to a residential flat on 17th and 18th floors of the ground-plus-31 storey building. “The fire was confined to electric wires, electric installation, carpet, decoration items, clothes and other valuables in a 3,600-4,000 sqft area. We managed to bring the two lifts down. The fire was brought under control swiftly due to functioning fire installations, including building riser and first aid hose reel,” he said.

Express Photo by Nirmal Harindan Express Photo by Nirmal Harindan

The building was found to be compliant with fire safety norms. “Fire safety installations in the building and quick

response by firemen did not let the fire spread to other floors or flats. We are now investigating the cause of fire, which will be reported within a week’s time,” said Rahangdale. While the Mumbai Fire Brigade said the building was found to be compliant with fire safety norms, a PIL filed by activist Simpreet Singh had made serious allegations on its fire safety norms.

The PIL had alleged the building had 24 irregularities. “Among the many allegations, we had raised serious reservations over non-compliance of national building code of India related to fire safety,” said advocate Y P Singh, who represented the petitioner in the case.

The 4,300 sqm plot is located near Raj Bhavan in Walkeshwar. Till the 1990s, there were tenants living in the buildings termed ‘dilapidated’. Around 1995, Shah initiated a redevelopment project in the area. The builder

obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) in 1997. The approved building plan in 1999 included 16 floors for residences, parking space and retail market. The number of floors was then increased to ground-plus-31 storey. mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com

