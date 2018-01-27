Fire doused at factory in Mumbai’s Goregaon East, no casualties reported

At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

A fire which broke out at a factory in Mumbai’s Goregaon East area early on Saturday has been doused. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

The fire had initially started from Kama industrial state on Wallbert Road and spread to the nearby factory. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet, according to a fire service official. The cause of fire is still unknown.

Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, Mumbai Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, Mumbai

Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, Mumbai Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, Mumbai

Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, Mumbai Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, Mumbai

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd