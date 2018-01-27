Latest News
Fire doused at factory in Mumbai’s Goregaon East, no casualties reported

The fire had initially started from Kama industrial state on Wallbert Road and spread to the nearby factory. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet.

| New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2018 11:55 am
At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)
A fire which broke out at a factory in Mumbai’s Goregaon East area early on Saturday has been doused. At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

The fire had initially started from Kama industrial state on Wallbert Road and spread to the nearby factory. No injuries or casualties have been reported yet, according to a fire service official. The cause of fire is still unknown.

Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy, Mumbai

