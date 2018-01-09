Fire breaks out at timber shop in Andheri, fire engines rushed

Three fire engines and three water tankers have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. (Representational Image) Three fire engines and three water tankers have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. (Representational Image)

A fire broke out at a timber shop on SV road in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Tuesday, reported ANI. Three fire engines and three tankers carrying water have been rushed to the spot. There is no report of any casualties so far. The incident comes after another fire incident was reported at Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday which was categorised as a Level-2 fire.

(This is a developing story; More details awaited. With inputs from ANI)

