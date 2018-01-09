Top News

Fire breaks out at timber shop in Andheri, fire engines rushed

There has not been any report of casualties so far.

A fire broke out at a timber shop on SV road in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Tuesday, reported ANI. Three fire engines and three tankers carrying water have been rushed to the spot. There is no report of any casualties so far. The incident comes after another fire incident was reported at Mumbai Sessions Court on Monday which was categorised as a Level-2 fire.

(This is a developing story; More details awaited. With inputs from ANI)

 

