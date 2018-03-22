Fire breaks out in slums near Panvel city in Mumbai, no injuries reported

Tankers from Vashi, Kalamboli, New Panvel were rushed to the spot as soon as the call was made to the fire dept. Tankers from Vashi, Kalamboli, New Panvel were rushed to the spot as soon as the call was made to the fire dept.

A major fire broke out late night on Wednesday in slums near Panvel city in Mumbai. At least four fire-fighting engines are at the spot trying to douse the fire. Tankers from Vashi, Kalamboli, New Panvel were rushed to the site as soon as the call was made to the fire dept. There are no reports of anybody being injured in the blaze.

“So far, there is no casualty. The area is completely dark and we are not able to see anything,” said Mahendra Gaikwad, a fireman involved in fire fighting.

“Fire has been almost brought under control. Fire has spread to 30-40 slums in takka colony,” said a local on the scene.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

