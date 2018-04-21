Fire breaks out in store opposite Breach Candy Hospital; no casualty

A fire broke out at a showroom in two-storey Premsons House building, opposite the Breach Candy Hospital around 2.30 pm on Friday. While at least three units in the showroom, situated on the first floor, were gutted, no casualty was reported. BMC’s disaster management department officials said the fire was brought under control around 4.30 pm. Five fire engines and six water tankers were pressed into service. “The fire was confined to two to three galas in the showroom and the area was full of smoke. This was why it took two hours to control the fire,” said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

