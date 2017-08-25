Fire breaks out in Goregaon mall

A fire broke out at Oberoi Mall in Goregaon late on Thursday night. Fire brigade officials said three water tankers and four fire engines have been rushed to the spot. Call of a level 2 fire was reported at 11.34 pm, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation disaster control room.

An official from the control room said so far, no injuries had been reported. An officer in Dindoshi police station said preliminary information revealed that the fire broke out in a chimney of a coffee house at the mall. Since the incident occurred at night, no customers or staff members were reportedly present, said the officer. Till late at night, the work to douse the fire was still on.

