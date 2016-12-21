Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Air India building in Nariman Point, no injuries

A fire broke out on the 22nd floor of the Air India (AI) building at Nariman Point Tuesday morning. However, no injuries have been reported.

According to the fire brigade, the fire broke out on the 22nd floor of the 23-storey commercial building around 6.40 am. The fire was controlled around 9.20 am by the fire department. Fire officials said though the fire was confined to the 22nd floor, the smoke caused partial damage to parts of the 23rd floor of the building.

“The fire was confined to the electric wiring, installation, furniture, window , doors in the chief managing directors (CMD) cabin, other offices and in lobby in an area of about 4,000 square feet on the 22nd floor and furniture, documents in the waiting room on the 23rd floor,” said a fire officer.

Nine fire engines, seven water tankers, two hydraulic platforms and other apparatus were rushed to the spot.

The Air India, however, has termed it ‘minor’ fire and was assessing the damages. “Within minutes the fire was brought under control by AI security and fire marshals. There were no casualties or injuries during the incident. Air India’s top management and experts are assessing the damages at the site,” said an AI statement.

Till 2013, the 23-storey building was the corporate headquarters for Air India. While it had moved out of the building as part of an asset-monetisation plan, it still retains the top three floors (21st, 22nd and 23rd) in the building.