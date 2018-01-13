Fire breaks out at Terminal 1A of Mumbai airport, blaze under control

Mumbai airport. (File) Mumbai airport. (File)

A level two fire broke out at the ceremonial lounge of Domestic Terminal 1A of the Mumbai Airport in Santacruz on Saturday. Fire brigade service with three water jets was pressed into action. The fire has been doused. Flight operations have not been affected.

“The ceremonial lounge is away from the terminal building. Operations have not been affected. The fire has been doused. Every thing is under control,” an official statement from Mumbai International Airport Limited read.

More details awaited. (With inputs with ENS)

