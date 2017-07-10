Fire breaks out at Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia building in Mumbai

Fire that broke out at Antilia building on Altamount Road now under control.(ANI Photo) Fire that broke out at Antilia building on Altamount Road now under control.(ANI Photo)

A major fire that broke out on the terrace of Antilia building in Mumbai on Monday evening has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which broke out at around 9.10 pm. Antilia is a bungalow of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on the Altamount Road in South Mumbai.

According to an IANS report, the blaze was noticed and reported from one of the terraces in ‘Antilla’, the palatial residence of the Ambanis off the posh Malabar Hill. BMC Disaster Control spokesperson Chavan said fire brigade and other resources have been mobilised.

More details awaited

