Latest News

Fire breaks out at Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia building in Mumbai

Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire which broke out at 9.10 PM.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2017 10:28 pm
mukesh ambani, mukesh ambani building fire,Antilia building fire Fire that broke out at Antilia building on Altamount Road now under control.(ANI Photo)
Related News

A major fire that broke out on the terrace of Antilia building in Mumbai on Monday evening has been brought under control, according to news agency ANI. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire which broke out at around 9.10 pm. Antilia is a bungalow of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on the Altamount Road in South Mumbai.

According to an IANS report, the blaze was noticed and reported from one of the terraces in ‘Antilla’, the palatial residence of the Ambanis off the posh Malabar Hill. BMC Disaster Control spokesperson Chavan said fire brigade and other resources have been mobilised.

More details awaited

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. T
    Truth
    Jul 10, 2017 at 10:03 pm
    This should be the outcome for all crooks but now he will use this to justify his loan default.......JIO Bhai JIO ......You have blessings from Modi !!!
    Reply
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 10: Latest News