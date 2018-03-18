Fire breaks out at Army building in Colaba, no casualty

Firemen at work in Assaye building at Colaba where a Level 2 fire broke out late Saturday. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod) Firemen at work in Assaye building at Colaba where a Level 2 fire broke out late Saturday. (Express Photo by Janak Rathod)

A fire broke out at the Army office building in defence area of Colaba on Saturday evening. Declared as Level 2, the fire was brought under control by the Mumbai Fire Brigade team within an hour. No casualty has been reported. The Fire Department classifies ‘level II fire’ as serious but not major in nature. The fire started in the third floor of the four-storey Assaye Building, located near the Afghan Church in Colaba.

According to Mumbai fire brigade officials, they were notified of the fire at 6.56 pm, while their first response team reached the spot at around 7.13 pm and declared it as a level-II. Four fire engines and an equal number of water tankers have reached the site.

An official from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC’s) disaster management unit said, “the required agencies had been mobilised immediately and no reports of casualties so far.” Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer, MFB said, “The fire was confined to rooms on second floor of the building area measuring 1500 sq feet. There was no chance of the fire spreading to other floors, which helped in bringing the fire under control in time.”

“The fire at Army office building was brought under control within and hours time. No injuries have been reported. Damage due to the fire is being assessed in two office rooms,” said a Defence spokesperson.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App