Fire at scrap market in Mumbai

Fire at a scrap market in Mumbai. (Source: ANI) Fire at a scrap market in Mumbai. (Source: ANI)

A fire broke out at a scrap market in suburban Mankhurd on Sunday afternoon, an official said. No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

The Chief Fire Officer said, ‘Fire in scrap godown has been brought under control now’. The blaze erupted at the scrap market around 2 pm and engulfed an area of about 1,000 square feet, a senior fire official said. Eight fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained and further details were awaited.

(With inputs from Agencies)

