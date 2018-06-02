Fire at Scindia House, seven hospitalised for suffocation

No casualty reported in the fire at Scindia House building near Fort area on Friday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) No casualty reported in the fire at Scindia House building near Fort area on Friday. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

A massive fire broke out at Scindia House (Commercial) building located at the Ballard Estate on Friday. While seven persons, including a fireman, suffered from suffocation due to smoke inhalation, another eight stranded in the building were rescued safely.

The fire that started from the third floor of the seven-storey building houses the income tax investigation wing and debt recovery tribunal’s office. “Important documents were not affected in the fire. All employees are safe,” said a senior income tax official.

The Mumbai wing of the Income Tax (Investigation) is probing the alleged financial fraud cases of Nirav Modi-Mehul Choksi as well as links between Deepak Kochhar’s Nupower Renewables and corporate groups such as Videocon Industries and Essar. Recently, the CBI had collected data from the tax office pertaining to its probe against journalist Upendra Rai. Sources said a few tax officials are under CBI scanner for their links with Rai, who allegedly used income tax data to extort money from firms.

At the time of going to press, the fire was yet to be brought under control. Fire-fighting operations are on, said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB).

While no casualty or burn injury cases were reported, the fire-fighting team rescued at least eight persons stranded on the terrace and second floor of the building. Seven others were rushed to St George’s Hospital as they suffered from suffocation. They have been identified as fireman Yashwant Dagdu Bachal (55), Nilesh Kulkarni (40), Ganesh Solanki (46), Ajit Kadam (35), Ramesh Dupare (50), Vinod Turate (39) and Abdul Shaikh (52). While five have been discharged, Abdul Shaikh and the fireman have been kept under observation.

While the fire reportedly broke out at around 4.20 pm, the fire brigade first response team reached the spot at around 4.51 pm. The fire was classified at level II (in a confined area) at around 4.55 pm and then upgraded to level III (massive) by 5.20 pm. However, the fire kept spreading and at 7.30 pm, it was upgraded to level IV (major blaze). Around 16 fire tenders, 11 water tankers and two turn table ladders have been pressed into service.

According to preliminary report by the fire brigade, the blaze started from a canteen on the third floor. However, MFB officials or the disaster management unit of the BMC are yet to announce the cause of fire or where it started officially.

Abhjeet Pol, a security guard deployed in the building, said he and another guard were near the entrance of the building when the blaze started. “We rushed to the third floor… we are not sure whose office it was, but it seemed to be one of the senior officials. We broke open the door and realised that it was not possible for us to control the fire. We alerted other guards and one of us called the police and the fire brigade.”

Several police officers arrived on the spot to help the fire team. A Shankar, Director General, Income Tax (Investigation), too, rushed to the spot. “We would be allowed inside the building only after the fire is brought under control and cooling operation is completed. After we get access to the building, we will able to ascertain the loss,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “No one has sustained injuries… everyone was evacuated soon after the blaze started spreading. So far, we are unaware of any documents being damaged. We will wait for officials operating out of the building to update us about the same.”

