Fire At RK Studios: ‘Costumes used in Raj Kapoor’s movies, old posters, all gone, loss is beyond money’

A day after a major fire broke out on the set of a dance reality show at the iconic R K Studios in Chembur, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) M West ward has asked the studio to remove the damaged portion to prevent further mishaps. For staffers, the sight of the gutted studio is heartbreaking. With much of its memorabilia going up in flames, old-timers said the studio’s loss could not be quantified in terms of money.

A studio office in-charge and manager Kishore Darekar said, “Things that have been damaged include costumes used in Raj Kapoor’s films, two stages, air-conditioners, old rare pictures and posters and other memorabilia that was priceless to us. While it is a huge loss to the owners, it is also an emotional setback to many who have been working here for years, protecting the items from damage. It is all gone,” Darekar said.

The BMC issued a letter to the studio administration late on Saturday evening, said Harshad Kale, assistant commissioner of M West ward. “A letter has been issued by the building and factory department of the ward, cautioning the studio administration. As of now there is no fear of fire, but as a usual procedure, we have asked the studio administration to clear the damaged portion at the earliest as it might pose danger,” said Kale.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the blaze gutted the entire set of the dance reality show Super Dancer- Season 2 and damaged Studio 1, leaving its walls and roof weak and dangerous. “We cannot clear the damaged area as it is a private structure. The owner or studio administration will have to get it done,” Kale said. Darekar confirmed receiving the letter from the BMC. “The letter has asked us to clear all the damaged portions. We are under a state of shock right now, the mere sight of the gutted studio hurts. Starting the work of clearing the damaged portion will take at least a day.”

Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, said, “The studio was fire compliant. The cause of the fire seems to be a short circuit, although we are still investigating. It is difficult to come to any conclusion right now. The report on the cause might take at least a week.” Three fire engines were present at the site till late Sunday night, said officials.

