Fire at Navrang Studio in south Mumbai’s Lower Parel, one injured

A major fire broke out Friday morning at south Mumbai’s Navrang Studio, barely a few hundred meters from Kamala Mills Compound where 14 died in a massive blaze.

The studio, which was shut down several years ago, is located inside Todi Mill Compound in Lower Parel area. A fireman was injured while attempting to douse the flames, a senior fire brigade official told PTI.

Part of the studio was gutted in the blaze, the official added. “At 1 am, our firemen received a call about the blaze in Todi Mill Compound in Lower Parel. The fire brigade jawans reached the spot by 1.17 am with eight fire engines and water tankers,” chief of the Fire Brigade P S Rahangdale told PTI.

“The fire was confined to Navrang Studio located on the fourth floor of an industrial complex, which is quite old, dilapidated and unoccupied,” Rahangdale added.

Earlier this month, a huge fire had gutted Cinevista studio in suburban Kanjurmarg, in which an audio assistant was killed.

