Fire at Navrang Studio in Mumbai’s Lower Parel, fireman hurt

A major fire broke out at Navrang Studio inside Todi Mill Compound in south Mumbai’s Lower Parel early Friday, leaving a fireman injured, a senior fire brigade official said. Part of the studio, which was shut years ago, was gutted in the blaze.

The building, in which the studio is located is dilapidated and unoccupied, the official said. “At 1 am, our firemen received a call about the blaze in Todi Mill Compound in Lower Parel. The fire brigade jawans reached the spot by 1.17 am with eight fire engines and water tankers,” chief of the Fire Brigade P S Rahangdale told PTI.

The flames were doused within a few hours, he said. “The fire was confined to Navrang Studio located on the fourth floor of an industrial complex, which is quite old, dilapidated and unoccupied,” Rahangdale added. He said one of the firemen received minor injuries in the incident during fire-fighting.

Earlier this month, a huge fire had gutted Cinevista studio in suburban Kanjurmarg, in which an audio assistant in was killed.

