Fire at cloth mill in an industrial estate in Mumbai

A major fire broke out in a cloth mill at the Italian Industrial Estate near the Oberoi mall in suburban Goregaon this morning, an official said.

No injury or casualty was reported so far in the blaze which broke out on the ground floor of the three-storey building located in the industrial estate on Mulund Link Road, he said.

The fire brigade control room received information about it around 7.19 am, the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management unit said. Eight fire engines along with water tankers and ambulance rushed to the spot, he said. Efforts were on to douse the flames, he said. The cause of the fire was not yet known and further details were awaited, he added.

On January 19, a massive fire had broken out at the Navrang studio in the Todi Mills Compound in Lower Parel area. On January 8, there was a fire on the third floor of the sessions court building which had been accorded a heritage status.

Prior to it, on January 6, a huge fire broke out at the Cinevista studio in suburban Kanjurmarg, claiming one life. In yet another incident on January 4, four persons, including two children, were killed and five others seriously injured after an upper floor of a residential building in suburban Marol caught fire.

