FIR filed after BMC official gheraoed for demolition of wrong house

After being gheraoed by local Shiv Sena leaders for wrongly demolishing a house on December 26, assistant municipal commissioner (AMC) of R-North ward, Sandhya Nandedkar, lodged an FIR against them. The police then booked around 50 to 60 people, apart from two Shiv Sena corporators and a few local leaders, in the case.

As part of the demolition drive against encroachments on December 26, which was undertaken for a road-widening project, officials of R-North (Dahisar) ward demolished the wrong house. However, two days after the incident, the assistant municipal commissioner wrote an apology letter to the owner of the house, Jyoti Peddi, assuring the family that the civic body would rebuild their house at the same location. That promise has not yet been fulfilled.

Nandedkar, in her letter, had said, “We regret that the house owned by Jyoti Peddi, located on CTS (city’s survey number) 1106, 1107 in Dahisar East Maratha colony was demolished by mistake due to the oversight of BMC workers. We assure to rebuilt the house on the same location.”

Local Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre called the act a criminal offence. “Three widows and six children lived there. The house was in no way coming in the middle of the civic body’s road widening project. And even if they came over to demolish it, no notice or warning was given to the family. This is an inhuman act and is a criminal offence. When we tried to register an FIR against the officials who were involved in this act, we were told that complaint cannot be registered against civic officials. We demand an explanation for this,” Mhatre said.

Ashok Jadhav, senior inspector at the MHB police station, said that an FIR has been registered against two Shiv Sena corporators, local leaders and unknown persons. “Apart from four to five people named in the FIR, We have also booked 50 to 60 other people, some of whom are still to be identified,” said Jadhav.

Apart from Mhatre, the other two booked in the matter by the MHB police are corporator Harshad Karkar and local Sena leader Balkrishna Brid. The Shiv Sainiks have been booked under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 143, 145, 149 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damaged).

Nandedkar could not be reached for comment.

