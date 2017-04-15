Latest News
FIR against railway official for ‘assaulting’ junior: Police

Jagatpal Yadav (59), a mechanical engine operator at Rajdhani power car in Mumbai Central office in Western Railway, has lodged a complaint against a senior section engineer of the same office.

Mumbai | Published:April 15, 2017 2:51 am

An FIR was lodged Friday against a section engineer of the railways at Mumbai Central for allegedly assaulting a junior. The incident comes a week after a woman railway official was booked for thrashing a lawyer.

Jagatpal Yadav (59), a mechanical engine operator at Rajdhani power car in Mumbai Central office in Western Railway, has lodged a complaint against a senior section engineer of the same office. Yadav has alleged he was hit with an iron rod by Bhavesh Barnwal when on duty over being granted leave.

“On Wednesday, I had applied for leave for eight days starting April 15 . He asked me to go on leave from April 16, to which I agreed. Thursday when I came to work, Barnwal asked me to go on leave from that day itself, which I refused,” Yadav said.

“He forced me to go on leave from Thursday, which I had refused as that would reduce my earning. This led to a tiff, after which the engineer picked up an iron rod and hit me on the head with it. I tried to stop him but he hit me again,” Yadav said adding he received stitches on his head.

Inspector Sunil Mane from Agripada police said: “We have filed an FIR against Barnwal for assaulting his staff.” ENS

