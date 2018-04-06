FIR against MNS ex-corporator, wife for ‘amassing disproportionate assets’

Thane police have registered an FIR against ex-corporator Sudhakar Chavan and his wife, who is a sitting corporator, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets. The ex-corporator from MNS and his wife have been named in the FIR along with several others. According to the police, Chavan acquired assets of around Rs 11 crore without disclosing them in the period between 1992 to 2015.

“This is 40.99 per cent more than the declared assets. We believe he used his clout as a corporator and got the properties. We are investigating and will seize the property if anything is amiss,” said an officer from Naupada where the offence has been registered.

According to police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar, the police had raided 16 locations, that belonged to Chavan at the time of going to the press. “More than 25 officers and over 70 constables are looking at the properties. We raided 16 locations in and around Thane that belonged to either Chavan or his wife Surekha Chavan,” she said.

Chavan had another FIR filed against him for his role in the suicide of builder Suraj Parmar. Parmar had left a letter naming politicians, including Chavan, for extorting money from him and pushing him to commit suicide.

