FIR against Chhota Shakeel for making ‘extortion call’

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Saxena confirmed that Chhota Shakeel has been named as a wanted accused in the FIR but refused to divulge any more details. (Representational photo) Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Saxena confirmed that Chhota Shakeel has been named as a wanted accused in the FIR but refused to divulge any more details. (Representational photo)

THE MUMBAI police have registered an FIR against gangster Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel along with four others in a case of extortion from a Dadar-based businessman. While Shakeel, considered to be the right hand man of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been named in FIRs in the past, this is the first FIR against him after there was speculation over his death. Shakeel has been charged with making a threat call. Four persons have been arrested in the case.

Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Saxena confirmed that Shakeel has been named as a wanted accused in the FIR but refused to divulge any more details. An officer linked to the probe said, “Chhota Shakeel made a threat call to the wife of a Dadar-based businessman, demanding Rs 5 lakh. After we received information about the same, we registered an FIR at the Shivaji Park police station on January 1 and have arrested four accused. Shakeel, who made the call, has been named as a wanted accused in the case.”

The officer added, “The voice appears to be that of Shakeel. We will, however, be sending the audio recording to the Forensic Science Laboratory to check with his early voice samples.”

A senior officer from the Crime Branch said, “As per our information, Shakeel was well. At least till the last month, he was alive.” The officer added, “Over the last year he has made several extortion call across the country.”

Giving further details of the case, an officer said there were at least three extortion calls made to the Dadar-based businessman since October last year. The accused had taken Rs 5 lakh extortion money from the businessman and were demanding more money. Among the four arrested accused are Obaid Adil, Chand Shaikh, Noorani Khan and Bilal Shamsi, a Bandra resident. An officer said that Shamsi is known to have links with the D-Company and has been linked to Shakeel in the past as well.

An officer linked to the probe said, “During the questioning of the three arrested accused, they maintain that it was Shakeel who has made the call. Further investigations are on in the matter and we will also be waiting for the voice sample report from the FSL.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App