FIR against Arnab Goswami: Congress asks what action taken by cops so far

The Congress on Wednesday asked the Maharashtra Police what action had been taken so far in the abetment to suicide case lodged against three people, including Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, following the death of an interior designer at his residence in Alibaug near Mumbai.

“What is the action taken by the Maharashtra Police on the FIR lodged by Akshata Anvay Naik?” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in a statement. “In the suicide note Anvay Naik mentions the name of Arnab Goswami and others for non-payment of his dues. Nation wants to know what the Maharashtra Police has done,” Khera told reporters at the AICC headquarters.

The Congress leader said a suicide note is as crucial as a dying declaration. “Was Anvay Naik not a citizen of India… Is the law not the same for everyone in this country under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi?” he asked. “Why has Arnab Goswami not taken anticipatory bail…why is he being given so much time…what action has the Maharashtra Police taken?” Khera asked.

Naik’s wife Akshata has alleged that her husband committed suicide as Republic TV did not pay his dues. Naik committed suicide by hanging himself at his bungalow in Alibaug, and the body of his mother, Kumud, was found next to his at the residence, according to police. An abetment to suicide case was lodged against Goswami and two others based on the suicide note left behind by Naik, police said.

In a statement, the Republic TV had said that certain vested interest groups were running a false and malicious campaign and making false statements against the channel by exploiting a tragic event involving Naik’s unfortunate demise.

“Republic TV will take strict legal action against anyone indulging in such false propaganda. Republic TV would like to clarify that it had engaged the services of one Concorde Designs Private Limited sometime in December 2016. All amounts due and payable under the contract were paid by Republic TV to Concorde Designs. The details of payment, including cheque numbers, amounts, dates of payment, related correspondence and documentation are available with Republic TV. All such details and evidence will be given to the appropriate authorities as and when required. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr Naik’s family,” the statement had said.

