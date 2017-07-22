Filmmaker gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case

A DOCUMENTARY filmmaker booked for allegedly sexually harassing a student was granted anticipatory bail by a Mumbai sessions court. Although an FIR has not been registered yet, the filmmaker approached the court anticipating arrest under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the applicant, the woman began working as a production intern with him in April. He submitted that it had come to his knowledge that based on her complaint, an internal complaints committee had been constituted at the educational institution as per the Sexual Harassment Act, 2013. According to his application, the woman had “falsely implicated him in a concocted case”.

The filmmaker claimed that she had not submitted a single written complaint against him at the company where she was interning. The court partly allowed the application stating that in the event of intended arrest, the applicant would have to be given a notice of 72 hours by the police.

