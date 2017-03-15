Film producer commits suicide in Versova

Film producer Nitin Kapoor was found dead in Versova Tuesday afternoon. Police said he committed suicide. They do not suspect any foul play.

Kapoor was a cousin of Bollywood actor Jeetendra and was married to popular Telugu film actor and former Andhra Pradesh Congress MLA Jayasudha.

According to the police, Kapoor had been staying at his sister’s home at Sea Glimpse building on J P Road in Seven Bungalows.

The police said Kapoor had been under treatment for depression at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for the last one year and a half. At 1.45 pm Tuesday, Kapoor went to the sixth floor terrace of the building, after broking open the lock on the door, and jumped off, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Duidhe, the Mumbai Police spokesperson, said Kapoor’s family in Hyderabad had been informed. He said no foul play was suspected, adding that a case of accidental death had been registered at the Versova police station.

A producer of several Hindi films, Kapoor is survived by his wife and two sons, Nihar and Shreayan. On Tuesday night, Telugu film actor and producer Mohan Babu M tweeted that he had spoken to Jayasudha after Kapoor’s death and that she had requested privacy.

